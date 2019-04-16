Video warns of attack on Eurovision unless Israel eases Gaza conditions

A video circulating on Palestinian social media is warning Israel that the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv could be targeted unless humanitarian conditions are eased for residents of the Gaza Strip.

“You are invited to the big event,” the video says, in Hebrew and Arabic, over images of Eurovision festivities.

“But… there will be no celebrations or dancing while two million Gazans suffer. If you want to celebrate, remove the blockade and don’t stray from the agreement. Implement the understandings, so that you can celebrate,” it says, apparently referring to an emerging ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The video ends with the coordinates of the sites where the Eurovision will be held in the coastal city beginning on May 12. The buildings are then covered with a bullseye and overlaid with bolts of lightning and the sound of an air raid siren.

It was unclear who was behind the clip.

Thousands of tourists and Eurovision enthusiasts are expected to arrive in Tel Aviv in mid-May for the international singing competition.

The threat comes as violence on the Gaza border has largely waned, following a flare-up last month.

Egypt, the United Nations and Qatar have recently worked to broker ceasefire understandings between Israel and Hamas, which, if finalized, would provide for an end to violence emanating from the Strip in exchange for the Jewish state easing some of its restrictions on the movement of people and goods into and out of Gaza.

Israel says limitations on movement aim to prevent Hamas and other terror groups from transferring into Gaza weapons and materials used to construct tunnels and fortifications.

There appeared to be a breakthrough in the ceasefire efforts last month, when Palestinians in Gaza maintained relative calm along the border during large demonstrations.

The talks are believed to be ongoing.