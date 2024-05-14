With subdued state ceremony, Israel begins marking a somber 76th Independence Day

The annual state torch-lighting ceremony aired Monday night after it was pre-recorded for the first time as Israelis began marking the first Independence Day since Hamas’s October 7 terror onslaught.

Save for a separately recorded message from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that fit awkwardly into the flow of the ceremony, the mood throughout was rather somber — a stark contrast to previous years where crowds of hundreds of flag-waving Israelis would attend the celebration.

The ceremony is typically broadcast live, but government organizers moved to film it ahead of time amid speculation that they wanted to avoid the heckling that was seen at multiple Memorial Day ceremonies hours before.

The torch-lighting ceremony was held amid significant protest from those who felt the government should not be putting on such a confab after presiding over the largest, single-day slaughter of Israelis in the country’s history. Some 1,200 were killed and 252 were taken hostage during the Hamas-led onslaught on October 7, which sparked the ongoing war in Gaza.

Some of the most vocal voices against holding the traditional ceremony were the relatives of the hostages and the families who have lost loved ones or been uprooted from their homes as a result of the fighting in Gaza and on the Lebanon border.

Some of them led an alternative “torch dousing” ceremony in the central town of Binyamina, which was attended by roughly 1,000 other Israelis. Another 100,000 joined other hostage families to commemorate the start of Independence Day there at a similarly somber rally at Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square.

Addressing the pre-recorded state ceremony was Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana who offered a message to the 132 hostages still being held in Gaza.

“The State of Israel was not there on October 7 in its full strength and power as we all expected it to be, but since then, it has been working every day to return you home to your families,” he said, adding that “all of those serving in the Israeli security forces Israel are fighting tirelessly for your release.”

“All Israelis await your return. All synagogues in Israel and in the Diaspora are praying for your well-being. We will not despair and we will not give up. Do not lose hope,” he appealed.

Turning to the current political situation, Ohana noted that the last time the Independence Day ceremony was held without an audience was in 2020. This year too, Israelis are facing another pandemic, Ohana said. “The plague of strife, polarization and bigotry.”

The Knesset speaker preached the need for internal unity at a time when Israel faces such serious external threats. “We will have to shout less and listen more, even to our political opponents. They too proved that they are ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the Jewish and democratic State of Israel.”

Ohana’s comments come after a feud between him and Transportation Minister Miri Regev threatened to disrupt the already irregular ceremony. Regev, who has traditionally been tasked with organizing the ceremony under Netanyahu, had reportedly informed Ohana that he would not be given the traditional honor of addressing the event.

In retaliation, he instructed the Knesset Guard not to cooperate with rehearsals. The tiff was resolved after Netanyahu’s intervention. Ohana spoke and the Knesset Guard participated in the ceremony.

Remembering the hostages

The Independence Day ceremony traditionally features a torch-lighting portion in which 12 Israelis who are considered exemplary citizens are chosen to light a torch. This year’s torch-lighters were selected for their “heroism” on, or in relation to, October 7.

Since the ceremony was pre-recorded and edited, it was able to be held in multiple locations.

Ahead of the main torch-lighting in Jerusalem, memorial torches were lit in southern communities Kfar Aza, Hof Zikim, Sderot, Nahal Oz, and other locations affected on October 7.

One of the torches was lit in Moshav Tekuma, next to a giant stack of burned cars destroyed on the highway during the Hamas attack.

During the main torch-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl, 44 torchbearers lit 12 torches for honors bestowed to representatives from the security forces, volunteer security squads, medical officials, the Diaspora and more.

A 12th torch was lit without bearers to symbolize the hostages in Gaza who have yet to return home.

The “security forces” torch was lit by representatives from the Israel Defense Forces, the Shin Bet, the Mossad, and Israel Police; including IDF Cpt. Shavit Ben Moshe, who fought terrorists on October 7 while his brother was killed; and “Ayin,” the head of the Shin Bet’s operational division, who commanded a small special forces unit on October 7.

The “rescuers” torch was lit by civilians who acted courageously to save lives on October 7. Among the torch-holders chosen for this honor were Youssef Elziadna, a Bedouin minibus driver from Rahat who saved 30 people from the Nova Festival while one family member of his was killed and four were kidnapped; and Rabbi Shahar Botzhek from Ofakim, who fought against Hamas terrorists even after being injured.

Nasreen Yousef, a resident of the Gaza border community of Yated, pulled out of the event due to threats on the lives of her and her family, apparently from within the Arab community.

Among those lighting the “local security team” torch was Inbal Liberman from Kibbutz Nir Am, who on the morning of October 7 directed the members of her town’s security team to ambush incoming terrorists, saving many lives.

Among those who let the “rescue services” torch was Oshrit Hadad, a Magen David Adom paramedic who set up a field hospital on the border to treat dozens of people wounded during the Hamas attack.

The “public diplomacy” torch was lit by Yoseph Haddad, an Arab Israeli influencer who is an outspoken online advocate for the state of Israel; and Ella Keinan, another online influencer who coined the “HamasIsISIS” hashtag.

Lighting a torch representing “victory of the spirit,” was 95-year-old Ezra Yachin, the oldest active-duty reservist in the Israeli army.

A former member of the pre-state Lehi underground militia who enlisted at the age of 15 and was wounded in the War of Independence, Yachin returned to uniform after October 7 to share his experiences with current IDF soldiers to boost morale.

In his pre-recorded video, Netanyahu used the opportunity to reiterate many of his wartime talking points about his determination to defeat Hamas.

While Israel might stand alone, as it did in the 1948 Independence War, its people have a secret weapon: “the spirit of an ancient people who refuse to die.”

“Thanks to this spirit, we defeated our enemies and secured our existence. Today we are infinitely stronger,” Netanyahu said in a clip set to upbeat music and featuring a montage of footage from Israeli history, the Gaza war along with shots of himself and his wife Sara.

“This is not a normal Independence Day. The war is still in progress,” he said, before pledging to return the hostages to their families and ensure that the tens of thousands of Israelis who were forced to evacuate their homes along the northern and the southern will be able to return as well.

A message for the Diaspora

Addressing Diaspora Jewry in a separate message unconnected with the official state ceremony, President Isaac Herzog said that Israel’s 76th year “has been marked by enormous pain and loss,” not just for the residents of the Jewish state “but for Jewish communities throughout the world.”

Highlighting the “shocking scale of the re-emergence of antisemitism in so many forms throughout the world,” Herzog said in a video posted online that “there is no question that this year, our Independence Day celebrations are different.”

But while the past seven months have been filled with suffering, they have “also been a time of important achievements,” he declared. “They have reminded us why we rose up from tragedy and found the strength and determination to establish a beautiful and beloved national home — the miracle that is the State of Israel.”

“They have reminded us, also, of our core qualities, of our power as a people to stand up, again and again, against hatred. To survive and speak our truth. Of our deep and sustaining caring for one another. Of our connection to the call that we have carried across the ages: To do good, to pursue peace and to repair our fractured world,” he said.

A different kind of flyover

The state ceremony didn’t include a fireworks portion and many municipalities followed suit in their own Independence Day ceremonies.

In Tel Aviv, the few events that were scheduled were held within specific neighborhoods, rather than a larger city-wide gathering.

In Jerusalem, the Cinematheque theater was slated to hold its traditional singalong and Israeli cinema quiz on Tuesday afternoon.

While the IDF said in March that the daytime flyover and Navy flotilla would not be held due to the military’s focus on the war, Channel 12 reported that a flotilla would actually set sail from Herzliya on Tuesday morning.

Moreover, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced a special flyover event featuring nine planes trailing the photos of the 132 hostages on Tuesday morning.

The annual Bible Quiz will also be held on Tuesday as will the Israel Prize ceremony.