Woman said arrested for allegedly threatening US ambassador to Israel

A woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to inflict physical harm on US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Channel 12 news reported on Wednesday.

According to the network, the woman was detained after the security officer at the US embassy branch office in Tel Aviv filed a police complaint due to her suspicious behavior in the area of the building, which reportedly included her telling security guards, “I’ll bring my friends and we’ll hurt the ambassador.”

The report said the woman denied threatening to harm the ambassador and insisted that she had the right to wander around the area.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

After she was questioned by police, it was decided to release her under restrictive conditions to her home.

Among the conditions for her release, she was told to keep her distance from the area of the embassy.

There was no official police statement on the matter.