Woman struck and killed by truck in Ashdod

A woman in her 70s was killed on Thursday after being hit by a truck at an intersection in Ashdod.

Police said the woman, a pedestrian, was hit by a truck at the intersection of Bnei Brit and Habosem streets in Ashdod.

The driver of the truck was detained for questioning and the street was temporarily closed off, police said.

First responders with Magen David Adom said they arrived at the scene after passersby had extricated her from underneath the truck.

MDA paramedics said the woman had no pulse, was not breathing and had severe injuries all over her body. They pronounced her death at the scene.