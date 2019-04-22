11-year-old in critical condition after hit-and-run in Jerusalem

An 11-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday night, when he was struck by a car in a suspected hit-and-run in Jerusalem.

The child, who was not named, was rushed to the city’s Shaare Zedek hospital in critical condition.

Police were searching for the driver of the vehicle. The car was located near the settlement of Givat Ze’ev, adjacent to the capital.

The collision occurred at a marked crosswalk on Golda Meir Boulevard, a busy thoroughfare in the northwest of the city. The child’s brother was reportedly with him at the time of the crash.

Paramedics and eyewitnesses said the child suffered head injuries and was unresponsive.

“After the crash, the driver stopped for two seconds and then decided to take off,” one eyewitness told the Ynet news site. “I saw the child lying prone on the ground and not responsive.”