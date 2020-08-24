2 new trailers drop for Gal Gadot movies

Two new trailers have dropped for projects starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, including a new preview of the much-anticipated “Wonder Woman 1984,” which has had its release delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gadot reprises her role as Diana Prince, the Amazonian Princess Diana of Themyscira, in the sequel to the 2017 DC film.

The movie was originally set to hit theaters on June 5 before its release was pushed to August 12, and then October 2, when it is currently due to be released.

The first “Wonder Woman” film was the highest-grossing movie in the summer of 2017, earning $412.5 million in the US and $821.8 million worldwide.

A trailer was also released for 20th Century Fox’s “Death on the Nile,” in which Gadot portrays Lennet Ridgeway Doyle, a rich heiress.

The adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel featuring detective Hercules Poirot, was directed by Kenneth Branagh and is scheduled for release on October 23.

The plot centers on Poirot (played also by Branagh) investigating a murder during a cruise on the Nile River that he just happens to be on.

He identifies several would-be killers, only to have many of them also meet their demise.

Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, have launched several projects since founding the production company Pilot Wave earlier this year, including a series about the actress Hedy Lamarr and a film about Polish Underground leader Irena Sendler, with Gadot playing the title character in each.

Pilot Wave is also working on “My Dearest Fidel,” an adaptation of Peter Kornbluh’s magazine article about the close friendship between ABC journalist Lisa Howard and Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

Gadot will also star in “Red Notice,” alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the biggest feature film ever made by Netflix. The action thriller, set for release in late 2020, is centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world.