20 killed in Cairo rail station fire after train hits barrier

A fiery train crash killed at least 20 people at Cairo’s main railway station on Wednesday, Egyptian security and medical sources said.

The accident, which sparked a major blaze at the Ramses station, also injured 40 people, the sources said.

The fire broke out after a train crashed into a steel barrier, the sources said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“I was standing on the platform and I saw the train speed into the barrier,” eyewitness Mina Ghaly told the Reuters news agency. “Everyone started running but a lot of people died after the locomotive exploded.”

Mohammed Said, the head of the Cairo Railroad hospital, said the death toll is expected to rise.

Photos showed a thick cloud of black smoke billowing around the station. Firefighters were seen hosing down the charred wreckage of the train.

Footage also showed fire engulfing the train and a nearby platform and people rushing to help the casualties.

Ambulances and rescue teams were dispatched to the site, medical sources said.

“Any person found to be negligent will be held accountable and it will be severe,” Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said as he arrived at the site.

Egyptians have long complained that the government has failed to deal with chronic transportation problems in the country, where roads are as poorly maintained as railway lines.

The official statistics agency says there were 1,793 train accidents in 2017.