3 suspects arrested in murder of Jerusalem couple

Police on Tuesday arrested three suspects in the murder of a Jerusalem couple earlier this year.

Yehuda Kaduri, 71, and his wife Tamar, 68, were found stabbed to death in their apartment in the capital’s Armon Hanatziv neighborhood on January 13.

According to Hebrew media reports, some of those arrested had previously been questioned in the case and one has a criminal background.

“It’s too early to be excited. This is a development but we’re still far from fully solving the case,” police sources were quoted saying by Army Radio.

The murders were initially suspected to have been a terror attack, but police later pursued a domestic criminal motive in the case.

Most details of the case have been barred from publication under a gag order.

In early February, police appeared to hit a dead end in their search for the killer when a Jerusalem court ordered the release of a previous sole suspect initially held in the case, a Palestinian man who worked in the area.

But the investigation later took a new turn, with police questioning people who knew the Kaduris, including employees at Yehuda Kaduri’s accounting firm, along with family members.

The couple is survived by three children.