8-year-old who collapsed during Gaza rocket attack regains consciousness

An eight-year-old Israeli girl seriously injured after collapsing during a rocket attack by Palestinian terrorists from the Gaza Strip regained consciousness Friday, doctors said.

Wolfson Medical Center in Holon said the girl’s condition had improved and she was recovering. She remains in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The girl lost consciousness when a rocket was fired Tuesday at Holon, just south of Tel Aviv, triggering sirens in the city and nearby areas, sending hundreds of thousands of people to bomb shelters.

The girl lost consciousness after her family reached the inside stairwell of their building, medics said.

The girl had suffered from “apparent arrhythmia caused by an anxiety attack,” Dr. Sion Huri, head of Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Wolfson told Channel 12 news Tuesday, adding that her condition had become more stable after she started receiving treatment.

“It’s pretty rare,” he said. “We haven’t seen many such cases in our lifetimes, but I’m optimistic she’ll recover.”

From predawn Tuesday to Thursday morning, Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group fought a 48-hour battle in which over 450 rockets and mortar shells were fired at Israel from Gaza, and the IDF responded with dozens of airstrikes on Islamic Jihad facilities and on the terror cells as they were firing and preparing to launch rockets.

Fifty-eight Israelis were lightly and moderately injured or treated for anxiety during the flareup.

Palestinian sources said 34 Gazans were killed. Israel said the overwhelming majority of the fatalities were terrorists, but human rights officials said 16 civilians were among the dead.

Most of the rockets from Gaza either landed in open fields or were intercepted by Israeli air defenses. Some struck homes, businesses and streets, causing injuries and significant property damage. Dozens of people were also hurt as they fell running to bomb shelters.

In response to the attacks, the Israeli military conducted dozens of strikes on Islamic Jihad bases and weapons facilities, as well as rocket-launching teams throughout the Strip, killing 25 terrorists, according to the IDF.

An Egyptian-brokered ceasefire was announced Thursday morning, though the day saw four rocket attacks on Israel despite the truce. The army responded Thursday night with strikes on Islamic Jihad targets.

On Friday schools remained closed in the Gaza periphery, but at noon local councils announced a return to normal life.

The flareup started after an Israeli missile killed Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, whom Israel said was the “prime instigator” of terrorism from Gaza over the past year.

Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the head of the Israeli military’s Southern Command, warned Gaza-area residents Thursday that the rocket fire might continue even with the ceasefire agreement in place.