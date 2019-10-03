Actor Kevin Spacey spotted out and about in Tel Aviv

Actor Kevin Spacey was spotted enjoying a night out in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, dining at a top eatery and visiting a well-known bar, Channel 12 TV news reported.

Spacey, against whom a sexual assault case was dropped earlier this year, was sighted eating at the Coco Bambino restaurant and then stopping by the Haminzar bar.

The report did not say why Spacey was in Israel, but in August he showed up unannounced in Rome, where he read poetry to a small crowd of spectators in the street, La Repubblica daily reported at the time.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The two-time Oscar winner was among the earliest and biggest names to be snared by the #MeToo movement, which was sparked by sexual assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood studio boss Harvey Weinstein in October 2017.

Prosecutors in August dropped sexual assault proceedings against Spacey following the collapse of the case over his alleged victim’s refusal to testify.

Surprising guest: Kevin Spacey visits Tel Aviv https://t.co/aNI2gDfpe4 pic.twitter.com/XWgBYe0sel — News1 English (@News1English) October 3, 2019

William Little had accused the 60-year-old star of groping him in a bar on the upscale resort island of Nantucket in July 2016.

Spacey has always insisted on his innocence of the charges.

Spacey, recognized for his supporting role in “The Usual Suspects” in 1996 and his lead role in “American Beauty” in 2000, is considered one of the finest actors of his generation.

In addition to the Nantucket case, two other investigations are underway in Los Angeles and London, where Spacey served as artistic director of the prestigious Old Vic theatre from 2004 to 2015.

When the suspicions surfaced, he was dropped from the cast of Netflix’s “House of Cards” and from a leading role in director Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World,” with Christopher Plummer brought in as a last-second replacement.