Algerian court jails two ex-prime ministers for corruption

ALGIERS, Algeria — Two former Algerian prime ministers have been convicted of corruption-related charges in a landmark trial.

An Algerian court pronounced the verdict Tuesday against Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal.

Ouyahia was sentenced to 15 years in prison and $16,000 in fines. Sellal was sentenced to 12 years in prison and $8,000 in fines. They were accused of abusing authority in a car manufacturing embezzlement scandal.

Both served under long-time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Protesters pushed out Bouteflika earlier this year in part because of anger at corruption.

The exceptional trial, which was televised and also involved several other former Algerian power players, came at a time of renewed political tensions in the oil and gas-rich country, a week ahead of a controversial election to replace Bouteflika.

Ouyahia, who was forced out as prime minister in March as protests against Bouteflika escalated, and his predecessor Sellal, testified last week at the Sidi M’Hamed court in Algiers.

Both were charged with “corruption and the misappropriation of public funds” and both denied any wrongdoing.

Two former industry ministers who served under Bouteflika, influential car industry executives, bankers and other businessmen are also facing charges.

The December 12 presidential election loomed over the trial. Algerians are voting for a new president after Bouteflika, who was in office for two decades, was forced out in April.

The trial was boycotted by defense lawyers, who stayed away because they felt conditions were not met for a fair trial.

Much of the questioning involved a car manufacturing corruption scandal, allegedly involving huge bribes, inflated invoices and dodgy loans.

Algerian authorities are hoping the trial will convince the public that they are serious about fighting corruption and reforming themselves — and persuade them to go out and vote. Corruption is a key issue for Algeria’s peaceful, nine-month-old protest movement, which considers the election a sham because it’s organized by the existing power structure. Protesters want a whole new political system instead.

“Only the people can judge whether we have the will to combat corruption,” Justice Minister Belkacem Zeghmati told lawmakers ahead of the trial, describing the alleged corruption as “going beyond all comprehension.”

Bouteflika, whose health condition has remained a mystery since a 2013 stroke, has not been seen in public since he left power. Jeune Afrique magazine reported that he is staying in his home in Zeralda under full-time medical care.