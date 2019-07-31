Amazon acquires Israeli startup E8 Storage, source says

US online retail giant Amazon has bought Israeli startup E8 Storage, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday, confirming an earlier report published by financial website Globes.

The Ramat Gan-based company, founded in 2014 by Alex Friedman, Zivan Ori and Ziv Serlin, develops software that provides flash storage installations for enterprises and data centers that need high-quality storage performance.

The company has raised $18 million to date, according to data compiled by Start-Up Nation Central, which tracks the industry.

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Israel-based team will merge with the Amazon Web Services development center in Tel Aviv, the source said.

Globes said the deal was for $60 million, but market sources estimated it to be “significantly less” than the amount cited by Globes.

Amazon Web Services declined comment.