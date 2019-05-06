Amy Schumer gives birth to ‘royal baby’

JTA — Amy Schumer delivered what she called “our royal baby” hours before the birth of the new prince in Britain.

Schumer, 37, is married to chef Chris Fischer. Schumer posted a photo on Instagram of Fischer kissing his actress-comedian wife, who is holding their newborn son.

The couple was married last year in Malibu, California, in a ceremony that included the Jewish wedding tradition of breaking glass.

Schumer, the star of “Trainwreck” and “Snatched,” and most recently “I Feel Pretty,” announced in October that she was pregnant, just days after Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle announced their first pregnancy.

The announcement appeared at the end of a list of her 20 recommended candidates in the midterm elections that was posted on the Instagram story of journalist Jessica Yellin. The list ended with “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”

Schumer also posted on Instagram a photo of her and Fischer’s faces Photoshopped on the bodies of Prince Harry and Markle with the message “About to announce some exciting news.”

Shortly before the post announcing her pregnancy, Schumer posted a photo of herself posing on the Met Gala red carpet in a long cardigan and stretch pants announcing that she made the stop on the way to the hospital for the delivery.