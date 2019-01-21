Anti-Semitic, violent graffiti found in Maryland school bathroom

JTA — Anti-Semitic and violent statements were found in the boys’ bathroom of a middle school in Maryland.

The principal of Severn Middle School in Anne Arundel County informed parents of the vandalism in a letter sent to families on Thursday.

The graffiti included an anti-Semitic statement and one that threatened violence against the school, as well as a swastika, according to school principal Richard Tubman. The threat was not deemed credible by police, he said, according to the Capital Gazette.

The bathroom was closed after four students reported the graffiti. Hallway security camera footage is being reviewed in order to identify the vandals.

“I implore you now – to have conversations with your child about the need to embrace our diversity and accept and include every single person. Each one of us has value as a human being. We cannot, must not, and will not allow hate and bigotry to invade our school culture,” Tubman said in the letter.

Last month, “hate-filled” messages were found written on a desk at the school, Tubman also said.