Celine Dion reschedules Tel Aviv concerts for June 2021

Grand diva Celine Dion announced Wednesday that she postponed the dates of her long-planned concerts this summer in Israel to June 2021.

The new shows will now take place on June 19 and 20, 2021 at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv

Dion is rescheduling 49 shows in 32 cities, stated Shuki Weiss, the Israeli promoter bringing her to Israel, and getting her again is “a big win,” he said.

When Weiss first announced Dion’s August 4, 2020 concert date in September 2019, the response was immediate and tickets sold out quickly, leading Dion to add a second concert on August 5.

The August concerts were to be held in the city’s Yarkon Park, with a specially built stage meant to mimic Dion’s Las Vegas stage set.

Weiss wanted to hold Dion’s concert at Bloomfield, which was renovated three years earlier, but the stadium wasn’t available on Dion’s August 2020 dates. Next year, however, the venue will be.

“I’m particularly excited about the opportunity to have the concerts at Bloomfield,” said Weiss. “The amazing memories of Barbra Streisand performing at Bloomfield [in 2013] are a point of inspiration for Celine’s shows.”

Weiss noted that most tickets are already sold for the first show. On June 14, all ticket holders for the 2020 shows will receive their new tickets and seats.