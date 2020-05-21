Days after entering office, new social equality minister gives birth

One of Israel’s newly appointed ministers has had a challenging, but satisfying, start to her term — but not because of anything related to her work.

Blue and White MK Meirav Cohen, who on Sunday was appointed minister of social equality and minister of minorities, gave birth to a baby boy on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, four days after entering office, she said in a tweet Thursday morning.

The tweet showed a photo of her in her hospital bed, holding the newborn.

Cohen, 36, who has been a Knesset member since last year, also has two daughters.

Cohen’s first child was born on the day of the 2013 Knesset elections, when she was running as a member of Tzipi Livni’s Hatnua party. She didn’t make it into the Knesset at the time.

She joined Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party ahead of the 2019 elections as number 17 on the slate. The party received more than 30 seats in those elections and in the two successive national votes that then followed, and Cohen kept her position as a lawmaker.

Prior to being elected to the Knesset Cohen was known for her social activism, particularly in Jerusalem, on employment, housing and other socioeconomic issues. She served as a member of the capital’s municipal council in 2011-2013.

She was appointed minister on Sunday, when the new unity government was sworn in.