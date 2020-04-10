Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein recovers from coronavirus

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein has recovered from coronavirus and has been released from isolation, the Daily Mail reported Friday, citing sources close to the convicted rapist.

The report was confirmed by Weinstein spokesman Juda Engelmayer, who said: “As of now, it’s been 14 days since reports of concern from people inside the prison, and he has no symptoms and no issues,”

Fox News quoted Weinstein’s prison consultant Craig Rothfeld as saying the 68-year-old “is still in the Regional Medical Unit at Wende Correctional Facility and being monitored for his various medical conditions.” Rothfeld, however, declined to comment on Weinstein’s health condition, citing health privacy regulations.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Daily Mail quoted a prison official as saying that Weinstein was being held in the prison’s mental health unit, where he remains on suicide watch.

A source close to Weinstein told the Mail that he was surprised he had survived, given his age and poor health.

“He had a fever and cough. The man is in poor health normally speaking, and has multiple preexisting conditions. Honestly, I was very concerned. I can’t believe he made it through this. I was definitely thinking this would be the end of him,” the source said.

Weinstein tested positive for the coronavirus while serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault. He was hospitalized with heart issues in recent weeks, and was diagnosed and quarantined just days after being transferred to New York state’s maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo.

Weinstein was previously locked up at New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex, which has had a spate of coronavirus cases.

The Niagara Gazette first reported Weinstein’s diagnosis.

Weinstein was sent to Wende the day before the state prison system stopped accepting inmates from local jails in an effort to stymie the spread of the coronavirus.

Weinstein, the Oscar-winning producer of “Shakespeare in Love,” was convicted of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006. His lawyers have said they’ll appeal.

Between his conviction and his move to state prison, Weinstein split time between a cell at Rikers and a room at Bellevue Hospital.

He left court in an ambulance after the guilty verdict and detoured to Bellevue, complaining of chest pains and high blood pressure. He later had a stent inserted to unblock an artery. After his March 11 sentencing, he returned to the hospital with more chest pains.

In addition to heart issues, Weinstein’s lawyers have said he is also dealing with the ramifications of unsuccessful back surgery stemming from a car crash last summer and a condition that requires shots in his eyes so he does not go blind.

An effort by Los Angeles prosecutors to have him arraigned there on charges he raped a woman and sexually assaulted another in 2013 has been put on hold because of the coronavirus crisis. The L.A. County district attorney’s office has made a formal request to take temporary custody of Weinstein, but said it wasn’t clear that would happen. No court dates have been set.