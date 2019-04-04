Ethiopian crew followed Boeing’s procedures, but couldn’t prevent crash
Ethiopian crew followed Boeing’s procedures, but couldn’t prevent crash

Preliminary report on deadly March crash that killed 157 calls for Boeing to reexamine 737’s flight control system

By AFP Today, 12:59 pm 0 Edit
In this March 11, 2019, file photo, rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, Ethiopia. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The crew of the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed last month killing 157 people repeatedly followed procedures recommended by Boeing but were unable to regain control of the jet, the Ethiopian transportation minister said Thursday.

“The crew performed all the procedures repeatedly provided by the manufacturer but was not able to control the aircraft,” said Dagmawit Moges, unveiling results of the preliminary probe into the crash.

She said the report recommends “the aircraft flight control system shall be reviewed by the manufacturer.”

“Aviation authorities shall verify that the review of the aircraft flight control system has been adequately addressed by the manufacturer before the release of the aircraft for operations.”

Members of Israel’s Zaka rescue and recovery team Israel examine wreckage at the scene where the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff killing all 157 on board, south of Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia on March 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

Dagmawit did not make specific reference to the automatic anti-stalling system which has been implicated in the crash, but did mention a “repetitive nose down” movement of the aircraft.

The Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) is designed to automatically lower the aircraft’s nose if it detects a stall or loss of airspeed.

