Ex-military policemen charged after their informant apparently commits suicide

Two former Military Police officers were indicted Thursday in connection with the apparent suicide of one of their informants, a Givati Infantry Brigade soldier, whose mental distress they had failed to properly report, the army said.

In the highly unusual indictment, the recently released Military Police officers, who served as intelligence-gatherers for the unit, were charged with making false statements, failing to follow orders and conduct unbecoming of a soldier.

“The two did not report the mental distress that they had noticed in the soldier they were trying to recruit as a source for the Military Police’s investigatory unit,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Days after the two met with the soldier, whose name has not been released, the serviceman was found shot dead outside of his base. A full investigation into the soldier’s death has yet to be completed, but initial findings reportedly indicate that he shot himself.

The soldier was reportedly recruited by the two Military Police officers to provide information about drug use in his unit.

The two former Military Police officers were charged Thursday in a military court in the IDF’s Tel Aviv headquarters, known as the Kirya.

“The family of the deceased was informed of the decision,” the army said.

The IDF did not immediately release a full copy of the indictment.

The army said that in addition to the charges against the two former Military Police officers, a number of other steps were being considered in order to prevent similar cases in the future.