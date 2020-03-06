Ex-Smiths frontman Morrissey returning to Israel for 2 shows

Morrissey, the English singer and songwriter who adores Israel, is coming back for two intimate concerts in May. He’ll play Zappa Amphi Shuni on May 9 and Tel Aviv’s Bitan 1 on May 11, both locations with limited seating.

The NIS 254 ($73) tickets went on sale March 5, and if his last shows in Israel were any indication, they may sell out quickly,

The singer’s love for Israel has been well documented over the years of his performances here.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Morrissey has performed in Tel Aviv several times, receiving a key to the city at a concert in 2012 during which he draped himself in an Israeli flag. He pointed out that no other city — including his hometown of Manchester, England — has honored him in that way.

Morrissey’s 2017 album, “Low in High School” included two Jewish-themed songs on the album. One, called “Israel,” criticized the state’s critics.

“In other climes they bitch and whine/Just because you are not like them — Israel, Israel,” Morrissey sings on the album’s six-minute closing track.

Morrissey has also shown support for the far-right, anti-Islam party For Britain in the last year, saying the following about racism in The Independent:

“Everyone ultimately prefers their own race – does this make everyone racist?”

Morrissey tickets are on sale at Eventim and Zappa.