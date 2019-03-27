For 18th time, Jerusalem opens its doors to Arts Festival

The 18th Jerusalem Arts Festival opens Monday, April 1, featuring a mix of 55 performances by Israeli performers that range from classical to fringe, with music, dance, theater and film performances at various locations throughout the city.

The first event on April 1 brings together singer Shai Tsabari, known for his alternative sound, and the Jerusalem Street Orchestra at the Jerusalem Theater. It’s an unusual venue for the orchestra, which generally performs in nontraditional spaces like garages and street curbs.

Local troupe Kolben Dance will premiere its latest work, “Orpheus,” on April 7, telling the mythological story of fiery love with music by leading local DJs.

Other performances include a capella in the Scottish Church, a choir singing Eurovision selections at the Yellow Submarine music club, jazz band Marsh Dondurma also at the Yellow Submarine, the husband-and-wife duo Yonina at Nocturno Live, and another local pair, Michael and Shimrit Greilsammer, with some fellow musical friends also at Nocturno Live.

The final event on April 8 will be held at the Bible Lands Museum, where musical duos and trios will fill the galleries with the music of Kurdistan, Yemen, Turkey and other nations.

For more information and tickets, go to the Jerusalem Arts Festival website.