French defense chief criticizes US over ‘unanswered’ Iran attacks
Florence Parly bemoans American disengagement from Middle East, says trend likely to continue ‘irrespective of who wins the next elections’
France’s defense minister has given a forceful speech warning of the dangers of US disengagement in the Middle East.
Florence Parly made the comments Saturday, addressing the annual Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.
Parly said while the Persian Gulf is “accustomed to the ebb and flow of US involvement,” America has not pushed back against Tehran after a summer of tensions sparked by US President Donald Trump withdrawing unilaterally from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
She said: “When the mining of ships went unanswered, a drone got shot [down]. When that in turn got unanswered, major oil facilities were bombed. Where does it stop?”
Parly said France will continue to speak to Iran. But she also stressed: “We will stand by our allies. You can count on us.”
Since May, tensions in the Gulf have increased with attacks against tankers, a US unmanned drone being downed, and strikes on key Saudi oil facilities.
Iran was blamed but denied involvement.
Despite the attacks on its Saudi ally and having one of its own drones shot down, the United States has avoided equivalent retaliation.
“We’ve seen a deliberate gradual US disengagement,” Parly said, adding it had been “on the cards for a while” but had become clearer.
Parly said the US drawback was a “slow process” and acknowledged that a US carrier strike group had just entered the Gulf.
“But the trend is, I think, quite clear and thus probably irrespective of who wins the next elections,” she said.
The US aircraft carrier strike group Abraham Lincoln sailed through the key Strait of Hormuz last week to show Washington’s “commitment” to freedom of navigation, the Pentagon said.
It was the first time a US aircraft carrier group has passed through the strait since Iran downed a US drone in June in the same area.
