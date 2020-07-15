Israeli producers launch video for Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel

Israeli producers Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia give viewers an escape route from stay-at-home coronavirus measures with their latest trip-fest music video, “Past Life,” featuring Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel.

The music video, released Tuesday, opens with a fake Instagram Live chat between the two pop stars, as Gomez and Daniel sing Trevor’s song from their bedrooms, the now-familiar setting for coronavirus performances of all kinds.

“Past Life” is the second single from Daniel’s debut album, “Nicotine,” which he released in March.

For the Gomez-Daniel duet, Heymann and Muggia take viewers on an other-worldly trip, perhaps inspired by all the places one can’t travel to during the stay-at-home measures to combat the coronavirus.

When the faux Instagram Live chat freezes Gomez’s face in place, the camera zooms in on her cheek, which transforms into a verdant valley, taking viewers on a tour of nature, albeit through the plains of Gomez’s and Daniel’s facial features.

The pop stars’ pores, chins, freckles, eyes, ears, teeth and eyelashes turn into flower-filled canyons, tree-line valleys, snowy mountaintops and sweeping rivers.

It’s a sightseeing tour of their past life.

For Jerusalem-raised and Bezalal Academy-educated Heymann and his partner Muggia, it’s another notch in their long list of groundbreaking music video work, which has included pieces for Coldplay, Beyonce and Jay-Z and Tove Lo, and a Grammy nomination.