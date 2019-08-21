Haifa team behind core of Intel’s newest 10th generation processors

Intel on Wednesday said it has expanded its 10th generation processors for laptops, introducing eight additional processors with 16 percent performance gains. The US tech giant’s Haifa team was behind the core of these processors.

The core is the part of the processor that receives the instructions and performs the calculations or actions required.

Named Comet Lake, the new processors for mobile PCs are able to deliver increased productivity — up 41% compared to the previous generations of processors — and higher performance for heavy workloads, but at the same time are small enough to suit thin and light laptops without compromising battery life, Intel said in a statement.

Comet Lake will allow laptops to “tackle creative compute intensive projects” with ease as well as provide speed for entertainment purposes, providing three times faster WiFi connection to enable quick file downloads and eight times more bandwidth than previous generation processors.

The US firm said that more than 90 laptops based on the 10th Gen processors will be available by the holiday season at the end of the year.

“From multitasking to everyday content creation, the newest additions to the family scale performance for even higher levels of productivity — in addition to offering best-in-class platform connectivity,” said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms in the Client Computing Group, in a statement.