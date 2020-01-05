Hezbollah deputy: Killing Soleimani was ‘a very stupid act’
Naim Qassem says US strike means his Iran-backed Lebanese terror group will be given ‘more responsibilities’ without elaborating

Today, 2:20 pm
File: Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem speaks in the Ghobeiry neighborhood of southern Beirut on May 13, 2016. (AFP Photo/Stringer)
The deputy leader of Lebanon’s terrorist Hezbollah group said the United States carried out a “very stupid act” by killing Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike in Iraq.

Sheikh Naim Qassem made his comments on Sunday after paying a visit to the Iranian embassy in Beirut where he paid condolences. He said the attack would make Tehran and its allies stronger.

Qassem told reporters “now we have more responsibilities,” adding that the United States will discover that “its calculations” were wrong.

Hezbollah is a close ally of Iran’s and considered part of a regional Iranian-backed alliance of proxy militias.

Iranians march in the streets of the northwestern city of Ahvaz to pay homage to top general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US strike in Baghdad, on January 5, 2020. (HOSSEIN MERSADI/Fars News/AFP)

On Friday, Hassan Nasrallah, head of Hezbollah, mourned Iran’s Quds Force leader Soleimani as a “master of resistance.”

“To continue on General Soleimani’s path, we’ll raise his flag in all battlefields,” the Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar website quoted Nasrallah as saying.

“Meting out the appropriate punishment to these criminal assassins… will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide,” he said.

Soleimani had close ties with Hezbollah and was heavily involved in its operations. In a rare interview late last year, Soleimani claimed he and Nasrallah escaped an Israeli assassination attempt when Israeli aircraft targeted them in Beirut during the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

Soleimani has for years been seen as the architect of much of Iran’s malign activities in the Middle East, including attempts to place a foothold in Syria and rocket attacks on Israel, making him one of Israel and the US’s most sought-after targets.

Soleimani had long stayed in the shadows while directing the Quds Force. But he rose to prominence by advising forces fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and in Syria on behalf of embattled dictator Bashar Assad.

Senior Revolutionary Guard commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not seen) and Revolutionary Guard commanders in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2016 photo. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Early Friday, a volley of missiles hit Baghdad’s international airport, striking a convoy belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces, an Iraqi paramilitary force with close ties to Iran. Just a few hours later, the Revolutionary Guard Corps announced Soleimani “was martyred in an attack by America on Baghdad airport this morning.”

