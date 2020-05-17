Hotline launched for complaints about ‘conversion therapy’

The Israeli Medical Association and the Tel Aviv municipality announced Sunday the creation of a new hotline for reports and complaints of so-called conversion therapy.

Gay conversion therapies, also called reparative therapies, have been strongly discouraged in Israel, the US and elsewhere, with major health organizations criticizing what they term pseudo-scientific methods and the treatment of homosexuality as a mental illness.

Though discouraged by the Health Ministry, the practice remains legal in Israel, and is still accepted in some conservative and Orthodox circles.

Callers to the hotline will be directed to welfare services and the police if necessary and will receive help in dealing with the authorities if they wish.

Etai Pinkas-Arad, who holds the LGBT portfolio on the Tel Aviv city council, said that the treatments were dangerous and abusive, and should be reported even if they are not yet defined a criminal offense: “Report and we will deal with it.”

The hotline can be reached at 03-7244660, and is available from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday to Thursday.

The International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia is observed on May 17 to commemorate the UN World Health Organization’s decision to remove homosexuality from the international list of diseases on that date in 1990. The founders urge countries around to world to take actions to raise awareness of LGBT rights and violations.

The announcement came just over a week after the co-head of a leading pre-army yeshiva in the West Bank, who has previously landed in hot water for comments against LGBT Israelis and female members of the military, was heard in a recording appearing to voice support for so-called conversion therapy.

According to Army Radio, Rabbi Yigal Levinstein made the remarks during a class taught on Zoom, with his Bnei David academy in the Eli settlement having moved lessons online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s possible to help people be straight again,” Levinstein can be heard saying in the recording. “The earlier you reach out to the child when [he is feeling] dual tendencies, the easier it is to help.”

Asked by an unidentified speaker what he defines as young, Levinstein was heard responding ages 13-15. “It depends when this tendency begins,” he said.

Levinstein has previously referred to homosexuals as “deviants,” and in 2017 said military service makes female soldiers “crazy” and strips them of their Jewishness, remarks he later apologized for.

The issue of conversion therapy made headlines in Israel last year after Education Minister Rafi Peretz said in an interview that he backed the practice and had personal experience with it, before reversing himself amid criticism from across the political spectrum.

AP contributed to this report.