Identical twins give birth to boys on same day in Jerusalem

JTA — When they were born, Yael came first, and then came her twin sister, Avital.
The twins preserved that sequence 31 years later when they gave birth on the same day on Monday to boys at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek hospital.
That’s not where the coincidences stopped, according to a hospital news release and an interview the twins gave to Kikar HaShabbat, a religious news outlet.
The sisters Yael Yishai and Avital Segel, who live in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc in the West Bank, were each bearing a fourth child, and each had two girls and a boy already.
The nursing staff made sure the sisters shared a room, which they appreciated.
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition
by email and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to the terms
“It was so much fun to be in the same room, with newborns,” Avital said.
The hospital noted that a similar event occurred in 1997.
Is our work important to you?
Join the Times of Israel Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Do you rely on The Times of Israel for accurate and insightful news on Israel and the Jewish world? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel ten years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel
comments