IDF drone crashes in Gaza; Palestinians claim to shoot it down

The Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday morning that one of its drones had fallen in the Gaza Strip overnight.

Palestinian media reported that the drone was shot down and was seized by the Hamas terror group.

In a statement, the military said it was investigating the incident.

Hamas claimed it spotted the drone and shot it down with gunfire east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, the Shehab news agency reported. According to the report, the aircraft was apparently a copter-type drone.

On Monday the Hezbollah terror group claimed it shot down an IDF drone over southern Lebanon.

The IDF confirmed that the drone fell inside Lebanese territory. Asked if the aircraft had been shot down or crashed due to a technical issue, an army spokesperson said, “It fell, as far as I know.”

In July an Israeli military reconnaissance drone crashed in the central Gaza Strip, reportedly after it was shot down by a Palestinian terror group.

Some of the IDF’s smaller drones crash with relative frequency, owing to their size and simple design.