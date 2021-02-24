IDF searches for suspect after reported stabbing attempt in West Bank

Israel Defense Forces troops launched a manhunt after an Israeli man reported that someone tried to stab him at a northern West Bank junction on Wednesday morning, the military said.
The Israeli citizen said he was attacked at the Yitzhar Junction south of Nablus.
“The citizen was not injured, and the terrorist fled the scene,” the IDF said.
“IDF troops are searching for the suspect,” the military added.
Surveillance camera footage of the incident was shared on social media, showing the moment that the Palestinian man, holding an unidentified object in his hand, tried to stab the Israeli man, Binyamin Cohen from the Beit El settlement.
Cohen could be seen fighting back, kicking the man and screaming, before running away and calling the police.
According to Palestinian media, Israeli forces closed off the entrances to Palestinian villages in the area as they search for the suspected assailant.
The incident came amid heightened tensions in the West Bank, where Israeli settlers and Palestinians have clashed repeatedly in recent weeks.
