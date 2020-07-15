IDF: Shot fired at troops in West Bank; search launched

At least one gunshot was fired from a passing car at a military post in the northern West Bank on Tuesday night, the Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday.

No soldiers were injured, and no damage was caused, according to the military.

The IDF said a search effort was launched Wednesday to find the gunman behind the attempted attack.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Last night, reports were received about an attempted shooting attack from a passing car next to a military post near the city of Nablus,” the military said.

“During searches of the area, a bullet shell was found,” the IDF said.

Despite concerns of an outbreak in violence in response to Israel’s stated plans to annex portions of the West Bank, recent weeks have seen relative calm in the area.