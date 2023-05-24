Israeli man stabbed to death in Dubai

An Israeli man was killed in Dubai on Wednesday in an apparent stabbing.

The victim was named in Hebrew media reports as Ghassan Shamsyeh, 33, from Acre.

Reports indicated that he was known to local law enforcement, and may have been linked to organized crime.

Dubai police said in a statement that the suspected murderers are Israeli citizens as well.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the killing was being investigated by local authorities.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed the Abraham Accords in 2020, a peace agreement that fully normalized relations between the countries.

רסאן שמסיה, תושב עכו בשנות ה-30 לחייו – נדקר למוות בדובאי. המשטרה המקומית: עצרנו כמה ישראלים שחשודים במעורבות ברצח pic.twitter.com/vIHUS6jeeq — ספיר ליפקין | Sapir Lipkin | سابير ليبكين (@sapirlipkin) May 24, 2023

Advertisement

Since the signing of the accords, over half a million Israelis have visited the Emirates.