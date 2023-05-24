Join our Community
Israeli man stabbed to death in Dubai

Suspects in slaying are also Israeli, UAE authorities say, amid reports that victim was connected to organized crime

By ToI Staff 24 May 2023, 11:50 pm Edit
The Burj Khalifa and downtown Dubai at dusk. (typhoonski via iStock by Getty Images)
An Israeli man was killed in Dubai on Wednesday in an apparent stabbing.

The victim was named in Hebrew media reports as Ghassan Shamsyeh, 33, from Acre.

Reports indicated that he was known to local law enforcement, and may have been linked to organized crime.

Dubai police said in a statement that the suspected murderers are Israeli citizens as well.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the killing was being investigated by local authorities.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed the Abraham Accords in 2020, a peace agreement that fully normalized relations between the countries.

Since the signing of the accords, over half a million Israelis have visited the Emirates.

