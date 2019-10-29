Israeli tech company JFrog reportedly considering $1.5 billion Nasdaq IPO

The Netanya-based software provider JFrog is reportedly considering a $1.5 billion Nasdaq IPO next year.

Company representatives have met with investment bankers in New York to discuss the move, according to Hebrew media reports.

JFrog streamlines the way companies manage and roll out software updates. Its tools allow for firms to update their software continuously and without interfering with users. The company says it has over 5,000 customers and its software is used by over three million developers.

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Some of the world’s leading companies use JFrog programs to update their software, including Google, Amazon, Facebook, Adobe, Netflix, Microsoft, Dell, Volvo, Toyota, Sony, Visa, and American Express.

The company raised $165 million in a funding round last year, claiming a valuation at the time of over $1 billion.

The company has declined to comment on the reports.