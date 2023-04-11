Jewish basketball star Abby Meyers selected in 1st round of WNBA draft

JTA — Abby Meyers, a Maccabiah Games gold medalist and former University of Maryland basketball star, was selected 11th overall by the Dallas Wings in the first round of the WNBA Draft on Monday night.

Meyers, who was involved with Jewish life on campus, helped her squad make the Elite 8 at this year’s NCAA tournament. She averaged 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game during the regular season.

Meyers told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency last month that she felt supported by Jewish Maryland fans.

“There’s an amazing following of Jewish students who come to my games, who support me and love the fact that I’m Jewish,” she said.

The Washington, DC, native also led Maccabi USA to a gold medal at the “Jewish Olympics” last summer.

“I see myself as a female Jewish athlete, and I think it really came to fruition this past summer when I went to the Maccabiah Games in Israel and was able to play alongside so many amazing, talented Jewish athletes from all over the world,” Meyers said. “That was different for me, because I’ve never been around so many Jewish athletes before.”

Meyers had told JTA her goal was to play in the WNBA — though she was also open to playing professionally in Israel.

Meyers heads to Dallas, which is home to a Jewish population of around 60,000, as the WNBA’s next Jewish star. She follows in the footsteps of all-time great Sue Bird, who retired last year after a long and decorated career.