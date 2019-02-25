Karmiel man found dead, police suspect murder

A Magen David Adom ambulance crew called to a Karmiel residence Monday found the body of a 75-year-old man with indications that he may have been murdered.

“Initial reports indicate that there is suspicion of criminal activity,” police tweeted.

There was no immediate word on what had led to suspicions of foul play.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police say there is no indication of a terror motive. According to reports, their working theory is that the man was victim of a botched robbery.

Karmiel is located in northern Israel on the main road between Acre and Safed, some 45 kilometers east of Haifa.