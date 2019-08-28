Feiglin says inching closer to deal for Zehut to drop out of September elections
Libertarian party leader vows to withdraw from Knesset race in exchange for cabinet post if he reaches agreement with Netanyahu on cannabis reform

By TOI staff Today, 2:20 pm 0 Edit
Zehut party chairman Moshe Feiglin at a party event in Tel Aviv, on August 27, 2019. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

2:22 pm

Johnson to suspend UK parliament until October 14

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the suspension of parliament will be extended until October 14 — just two weeks before the UK is set to leave the EU — enraging anti-Brexit MPs.

MPs will return to London later than in recent years, giving pro-EU lawmakers less time than expected to thwart Johnson’s Brexit plans before Britain is due to leave the European Union on October 31.

“We’re going to do it on October 14,” Johnson tells reporters.

He is due to attend one last European Union summit three days later.

“There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial October 17 summit, ample time in parliament for MPs to debate,” Johnson says.

— AFP

2:21 pm

Feiglin says inching closer to deal for Zehut to drop out of September elections

Moshe Feiglin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are inching closer to a deal that would see the libertarian party leader drop out of next month’s elections in exchange for a cabinet post in the next government.

Feiglin tells Army Radio that he recently “met with Netanyahu to discuss the cancellation of cannabis reform. If we reach agreements, I will withdraw my candidacy and receive a position in government.”

Zehut leader Moshe Feiglin submits his party’s list of candidates to the Central Elections Committee at the Knesset on July 31, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

“We’re talking about saving lives here,” Feiglin says. “There is progress in the direction of an agreement.”

Likud has reportedly been pressuring Zehut to drop out of the election in order to prevent right-wing votes from being “wasted,” as it is expected to fall short of the electoral threshold for entering the Knesset.

