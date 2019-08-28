In latest flip-flop, White House says peace plan won’t roll out until after elections

In the Trump administration’s latest reversal, the White House won’t be releasing its long-awaited Middle East peace plan until after the Israeli elections next month.

Middle East peace envoy Jason Greenblatt posts on Twitter that the president has decided to roll out the plan after the September 17 election re-do.

“We have decided that we will not be releasing the peace vision (or parts of it) prior to the Israeli election,” Greenblatt says.

The White House had previously indicated it was waiting until after a new Israeli government is formed to release the political part of its proposal, but Trump earlier this week told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 he was not willing to wait that long.