The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
In latest flip-flop, White House says peace plan won’t roll out until after elections
In the Trump administration’s latest reversal, the White House won’t be releasing its long-awaited Middle East peace plan until after the Israeli elections next month.
Middle East peace envoy Jason Greenblatt posts on Twitter that the president has decided to roll out the plan after the September 17 election re-do.
“We have decided that we will not be releasing the peace vision (or parts of it) prior to the Israeli election,” Greenblatt says.
— Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) August 28, 2019
The White House had previously indicated it was waiting until after a new Israeli government is formed to release the political part of its proposal, but Trump earlier this week told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 he was not willing to wait that long.
Israeli wanted in France for $75 million tax fraud scheme extradited
Israel extradites a French dual national back to Paris to face charges of a $75 million tax evasion scheme.
According to Hebrew-language media reports, Michael Aknin, who was arrested in Israel last September, was returned to France earlier today.
Akinin’s co-conspirator, David Blomberg, was arrested in Israel in 2016 and extradited back to France earlier this year. In July, he was sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in the tax fraud that French authorities dubbed the “scam of the century.”
Facebook tightens rules for political ads ahead of US elections
Facebook says it will tighten its rules for political ad spending ahead of the 2020 US elections, notably by requiring more information about who is paying for campaign messages.
The move is the latest by Facebook to crack down on efforts to deceive or manipulate users after the social network admitted lapses in the 2016 election.
While Facebook has already begun requiring political advertisers to provide identification to confirm who they are and where they are located, the new policy requires more information to show they are registered with the US government.
This new verification can be done by submitting a tax identification number or proof that the group is registered with the Federal Election Commission.
“People should know who is trying to influence their vote and advertisers shouldn’t be able to cover up who is paying for ads,” a Facebook blog post says.
The new steps call for “strengthening the authorization process for US advertisers, showing people more information about each advertiser and updating our list of social issues” for advertisers.
Facebook says organizations that fail to submit the verification will see their ads “paused” by mid-October.
Facebook rolled out similar restrictions in Israel ahead of elections in April 2019.
— AFP
Queen agrees to suspend UK Parliament ahead of Brexit
Queen Elizabeth II has approved the UK government’s request to suspend Parliament amid a growing crisis over Brexit.
The move was not unexpected, as the monarch has steadfastly refused to get involved in politics throughout her long reign.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the queen earlier to request an end to the current Parliament session in September.
Opposition lawmakers contend that he wants to limit the ability of lawmakers to come up with legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.
The queen is the head of state and is politically neutral. She acts on the advice of her government in political matters.
— AP
Israel responsible for Beirut drone strikes — report
Israel is responsible for the drones that crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut earlier this week, a defense official tells the Reuters news agency.
The official says the drone incident was “a strike that dealt a blow to Hezbollah’s capabilities in the realm of precision-missile manufacturing.”
“Israel’s message to Hezbollah here, writ large, was: Keep manufacturing, and we will keep hitting you,” the official is quoted as saying.
The official says that if Hezbollah escalates the situation beyond a retaliatory strike, Israel would hit back hard against the Iran-backed group.
“I imagine that Israel would then step up its strikes and wipe out this capability altogether. The details of these sites are known. The ball would now appear to be in Hezbollah’s court.”
73-year-old paraglider killed after crashing into cliff
A 73-year-old man was killed this afternoon when his paraglider crashed into the side of a cliff near the coastal city of Herzliya.
His 15-year-old passenger sustained moderate injuries, and is recovering in a local hospital.
A military helicopter was scrambled to help paramedics reach the pair, who were stranded on the side of a cliff in Arsun.
Soldier moderately injured after shooting herself in the leg
A female soldier is moderately injured after apparently shooting herself in the leg, the army says, and is taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred on her base in southern Israel, the army says.
Military Police have opened an investigation into the accident and will present their findings to the military advocate general to determine if a crime has been committed, as required under IDF protocol.
— Judah Ari Gross
Japan PM Abe to meet Iran’s Rouhani in New York
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in New York next month as Tokyo continues to seek a leading role in attempts to defuse rising tension in the Middle East.
Japan’s foreign ministry says the meeting was arranged yesterday during Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to Tokyo, and would take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Japan has long been a major importer of Iranian oil and was one of eight countries given a waiver by Washington on buying directly from Tehran.
Sanctions were imposed after the US President Donald Trump abandoned the Iranian nuclear agreement struck by his predecessor Barack Obama.
Other signatories — including major European nations — disagreed with Trump’s action.
“I have received clear words from Supreme Leader Khamenei that he does not wish to build, possess and to use nuclear weapons,” Abe told Zarif during Tuesday’s meeting
“Japan wishes to continue diplomatic efforts toward stabilising the situation,” Abe said.
— AFP
German far-right party expels regional leader over support for extremist group
The far-right Alternative for Germany party is expelling one of its regional leaders following a lengthy standoff over her support for a group described by intelligence officials as being extremist.
Alternative for Germany said that a national party tribunal decided to kick out Doris von Sayn-Wittgenstein because of “behavior damaging to the party.”
Von Sayn-Wittgenstein resigned as party leader in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany’s northernmost state, in December. She won the job back at a party congress in June, despite ongoing expulsion proceedings over her past support for the group Gedaechtnisstaette, or Memorial Site, which was co-founded by a convicted Holocaust denier.
The party is relatively weak in Schleswig-Holstein and has its biggest strongholds in the formerly communist east.
Von Sayn-Wittgenstein says she will take legal action against the decision.
— AP
Gazans bury policemen killed in rare internal attacks
Thousands of Palestinians are taking part in funerals of three Hamas policemen killed in rare bombings at Gaza City checkpoints the previous night.
Hamas’s Interior Ministry says that investigations were ongoing, but an officer close to the probe said a suicide bomber was involved in one of the blasts that had targeted two checkpoints.
Hamas’s security service was investigating whether the other also involved a suicide bomber. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk to reporters.
رئيس المكتب السياسي لحركة حماس إسماعيل هنية وعدد من قيادات الحركة خلال صلاة الجنازة على جثماني الشهيدين ماجد النديم وعلاء الغرابلي من المسجد العمري الكبير في غزة.#امن_غزة_خط_احمر pic.twitter.com/51DwQ6SYNj
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) August 28, 2019
Hamas hasn’t identified possible perpetrators, but the bombings bear the hallmarks of extremists influenced by the Islamic State group.
Hamas, which has run Gaza since 2007, has fought several rounds of bloody fighting with radical Salafists. However, these were the first coordinated bombings at Hamas-run checkpoints.
— AP
Emergency crews rescue crashed paragliders stranded on cliff near Herzeliya
A military helicopter joined paramedics and other emergency crews to rescue two paragliders who crashed into the side of a cliff outside Herzeliya.
The paragliders, a 73-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl who were on the same glider craft, are taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.
לוחמי 669 וכבאים פועלים לחילוץ הפצועים, גבר כבן 60 מחוסר הכרה ונערה בת 15 בהכרה, הלכודים על הצוק. פרמדיק מד"א: "הם התרסקו על צלע צוק. הגענו למקום ברכבי 4×4 אבל לא הייתה לנו גישה לפצועים. קשרנו בחבלים את המצנח לכלי הרכב כדי שהפצועים לא יפלו לחוף"@hadasgrinberg pic.twitter.com/90FjSMzXOB
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 28, 2019
PM congratulates Israeli judoka for winning world championships
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Sagi Muki for taking first place at the world judo championships in Tokyo. The prime minister says Muki brought “respect and pride” to Israel by winning the gold medal.
אלוף עולם! אחלה שגיא מוקי – הבאת הרבה כבוד וגאווה לכולנו ???????????? pic.twitter.com/RpxOKis0ia
— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) August 28, 2019
Israel’s Sagi Muki wins gold at judo world championships
Sagi Muki wins the gold medal at the World Judo Championship after defeating Belgium’s Matthias Casse in the finals in the men’s under-81 kilogram weight class.
The middleweight champion reached the finals after narrowly defeating Egyptian opponent Mohamed Abdelaal, who refused to shake his hand at the end of the match.
WATCH!
It's GOLD for Sagi Muki at the World Champs in Tokyo
Mazel tov Sagi pic.twitter.com/IKb2yNf2PV
— SussexFriendsofIsrael (@SussexFriends) August 28, 2019
Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew should ‘come clean’
One of the many women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse is keeping Britain’s Prince Andrew uncomfortably at the center of the ongoing investigation.
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, speaking to reporters outside a New York courthouse, says of the British royal that “he knows exactly what he’s done and I hope he comes clean about it.”
Giuffre, who has says she was a 15-year-old working at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein, earlier told the court: “My hopes were quickly dashed, and my dreams were stolen.”
#JeffreyEpstein survivor Virginia Giuffre, who delivered a profound statement in court this morning, said Price Andrew, Duke of York “knows exactly what he’s done” and implored him to come clean about his role in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. pic.twitter.com/QPmQyPYiy5
— Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) August 27, 2019
Andrew has rejected suggestions he may have been involved in Epstein’s crimes. A few days ago, he also denied any knowledge of criminal behavior by his one-time friend who killed himself in a New York jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Giuffre’s comments have been widely reported in the British media Wednesday.
— AP
Father of teen killed in West Bank bombing released from hospital
The father of the Israeli teenager who was killed in the West Bank bomb attack last week is released from the hospital.
Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and his 19-year-old son Dvir were wounded in an explosion at a natural spring outside the Dolev settlement last Friday and hospitalized in serious condition. Daughter Rina, 17, was killed.
איתן שנרב השתחרר מביה"ח: "מודה לעם ישראל שעטף אותנו" • @Yossi_eli עם כל הפרטים >> https://t.co/jSi2IfzqmL pic.twitter.com/s1YoPNlXDN
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) August 28, 2019
“I said I would continue to spread light for Rina and over the last few days it’s unbelievable how much light has been spread,” Shnerb tells reporters as he was discharged from Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem.
He tells reporters that Dvir’s condition is improving, and he expects him to be released soon.
Israel’s Sagi Muki advances to World Judo Championship finals
Sagi Muki advances to the World Judo Championship finals after defeating Egyptian opponent Mohamed Abdelaal, who refused to shake his hand at the end of the match.
The Israeli middleweight champion will face Belgium’s Matthias Casse to win the gold in the men’s under-81 kilogram weight class.
Mohamed Abdelaal (EGY) refuses to shake Sagi Muki's (ISR) hand after losing in the semi final of the #JudoWorlds #JudoWorlds2019 pic.twitter.com/YmXVnmYNDb
— Jelle (@Archidux) August 28, 2019
US warns businesses against taking part in Damascus fair
The United States is warning businesses against participating in an annual trade fare this week in the Syrian capital, Damascus.
The US Embassy in Syria, which closed the mission early on in the country’s eight-year civil war, posted a statement on Twitter ahead of the exhibition, which is expected to open later today.
The statement says anyone doing business with President Bashar Assad’s government will expose themselves to the possibility of US sanctions.
It says it’s “unacceptable and inappropriate” for businesses and individuals to participate, particularly at a time when Assad’s government, aided by allies Russia and Iran, is “attacking innocent civilians.”
The Damascus International Fairgrounds near the Damascus airport is hosting the fair. It used to be a high-profile event before the war started in 2011, attracting major investors.
— AP
Johnson to suspend UK parliament until October 14
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the suspension of parliament will be extended until October 14 — just two weeks before the UK is set to leave the EU — enraging anti-Brexit MPs.
MPs will return to London later than in recent years, giving pro-EU lawmakers less time than expected to thwart Johnson’s Brexit plans before Britain is due to leave the European Union on October 31.
“We’re going to do it on October 14,” Johnson tells reporters.
He is due to attend one last European Union summit three days later.
“There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial October 17 summit, ample time in parliament for MPs to debate,” Johnson says.
— AFP
Feiglin says inching closer to deal for Zehut to drop out of September elections
Moshe Feiglin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are inching closer to a deal that would see the libertarian party leader drop out of next month’s elections in exchange for a cabinet post in the next government.
Feiglin tells Army Radio that he recently “met with Netanyahu to discuss the cancellation of cannabis reform. If we reach agreements, I will withdraw my candidacy and receive a position in government.”
“We’re talking about saving lives here,” Feiglin says. “There is progress in the direction of an agreement.”
Likud has reportedly been pressuring Zehut to drop out of the election in order to prevent right-wing votes from being “wasted,” as it is expected to fall short of the electoral threshold for entering the Knesset.
