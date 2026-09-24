Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Election panel rejects bid to disqualify Democrats, concluding hearings on election bans

By Ariela Karmel Today, 2:23 pm
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, attends an election campaign event in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel, ahead of the upcoming Israeli general elections, August 19, 2026. (Sharon Leibel/Flash90)
Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, attends an election campaign event in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel, ahead of the upcoming Israeli general elections, August 19, 2026. (Sharon Leibel/Flash90)

The Central Elections Committee votes 14-2 against disqualifying Yair Golan’s Democrats party from running in the October 27 election, concluding the committee’s hearings on petitions seeking to disqualify parties and candidates from running.

The petition, filed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s far-right Otzma Yehudit party, sought to bar the Democrats under provisions of Basic Law: The Knesset, which prohibits parties that negate Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state or incite racism.

Two committee members voted in favor of the petition and 14 against, with no abstentions.

The CEC earlier today also rejected a petition filed by the Democrats seeking to disqualify Otzma Yehudit. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara previously said there is no legal basis for barring either party from the election.

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