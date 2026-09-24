Election panel rejects bid to disqualify Democrats, concluding hearings on election bans

The Central Elections Committee votes 14-2 against disqualifying Yair Golan’s Democrats party from running in the October 27 election, concluding the committee’s hearings on petitions seeking to disqualify parties and candidates from running.

The petition, filed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s far-right Otzma Yehudit party, sought to bar the Democrats under provisions of Basic Law: The Knesset, which prohibits parties that negate Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state or incite racism.

Two committee members voted in favor of the petition and 14 against, with no abstentions.

The CEC earlier today also rejected a petition filed by the Democrats seeking to disqualify Otzma Yehudit. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara previously said there is no legal basis for barring either party from the election.