US blacklists suppliers of Iran missile programs

The US Treasury places two Iranian business groups on its sanctions blacklist, saying both are important suppliers of Tehran’s missile program and facilitators of its alleged proliferation activities.

The Treasury, working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, says the “Dehghan Network” of Hamed and Hadi Dehghan, has procured and supplied “military-grade electronic components” to an Iranian engineering company that works with the military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Dehghans work through their company Ebtekar Sanat Ilya, and a Hong Kong front company Green Industries (Hong Kong) Limited, the Treasury says.

A second group dubbed the “Shariat Network,” controlled by Seyed Hossein Shariat and focused on his Asre Sanat Eshragh Company, is also blacklisted for supplying aluminum alloy products to Iranian entities already sanctioned for their missile proliferation and nuclear weapons programs.

The sanctions freeze any property those names have in US jurisdictions and aim to lock those blacklisted out of global commercial and financial networks by banning US individuals and companies, including international companies with US arms, from doing business with them.

