Hamas says suicide bombers who killed officers identified

Gaza’s Hamas rulers confirm that two suicide bombers were responsible for killing three Palestinian police officers in the Strip last night.

Interior ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bozm says in statement they identified the two bombers who blew themselves up at two police checkpoints in Gaza City.

He does not name them but says security forces “continue to investigate who is behind them.”

A source familiar with the investigation says a Salafist movement in Gaza that sympathies with the Islamic State jihadist group is suspected of carrying out the rare attack.

