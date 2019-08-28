Israel responsible for Beirut drone strikes — report

Israel is responsible for the drones that crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut earlier this week, a defense official tells the Reuters news agency.

The official says the drone incident was “a strike that dealt a blow to Hezbollah’s capabilities in the realm of precision-missile manufacturing.”

“Israel’s message to Hezbollah here, writ large, was: Keep manufacturing, and we will keep hitting you,” the official is quoted as saying.

The official says that if Hezbollah escalates the situation beyond a retaliatory strike, Israel would hit back hard against the Iran-backed group.

“I imagine that Israel would then step up its strikes and wipe out this capability altogether. The details of these sites are known. The ball would now appear to be in Hezbollah’s court.”