The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Israel’s Sagi Muki wins gold at judo world championships
Sagi Muki wins the gold medal at the World Judo Championship after defeating Belgium’s Matthias Casse in the finals in the men’s under-81 kilogram weight class.
The middleweight champion reached the finals after narrowly defeating Egyptian opponent Mohamed Abdelaal, who refused to shake his hand at the end of the match.
WATCH!
It's GOLD for Sagi Muki at the World Champs in Tokyo
Mazel tov Sagi pic.twitter.com/IKb2yNf2PV
— SussexFriendsofIsrael (@SussexFriends) August 28, 2019
Epstein accuser says Prince Andrew should ‘come clean’
One of the many women who have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse is keeping Britain’s Prince Andrew uncomfortably at the center of the ongoing investigation.
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, speaking to reporters outside a New York courthouse, says of the British royal that “he knows exactly what he’s done and I hope he comes clean about it.”
Giuffre, who has says she was a 15-year-old working at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein, earlier told the court: “My hopes were quickly dashed, and my dreams were stolen.”
#JeffreyEpstein survivor Virginia Giuffre, who delivered a profound statement in court this morning, said Price Andrew, Duke of York “knows exactly what he’s done” and implored him to come clean about his role in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. pic.twitter.com/QPmQyPYiy5
— Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) August 27, 2019
Andrew has rejected suggestions he may have been involved in Epstein’s crimes. A few days ago, he also denied any knowledge of criminal behavior by his one-time friend who killed himself in a New York jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Giuffre’s comments have been widely reported in the British media Wednesday.
— AP
Father of teen killed in West Bank bombing released from hospital
The father of the Israeli teenager who was killed in the West Bank bomb attack last week is released from the hospital.
Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and his 19-year-old son Dvir were wounded in an explosion at a natural spring outside the Dolev settlement last Friday and hospitalized in serious condition. Daughter Rina, 17, was killed.
איתן שנרב השתחרר מביה"ח: "מודה לעם ישראל שעטף אותנו" • @Yossi_eli עם כל הפרטים >> https://t.co/jSi2IfzqmL pic.twitter.com/s1YoPNlXDN
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) August 28, 2019
“I said I would continue to spread light for Rina and over the last few days it’s unbelievable how much light has been spread,” Shnerb tells reporters as he was discharged from Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem.
He tells reporters that Dvir’s condition is improving, and he expects him to be released soon.
Israel’s Sagi Muki advances to World Judo Championship finals
Sagi Muki advances to the World Judo Championship finals after defeating Egyptian opponent Mohamed Abdelaal, who refused to shake his hand at the end of the match.
The Israeli middleweight champion will face Belgium’s Matthias Casse to win the gold in the men’s under-81 kilogram weight class.
Mohamed Abdelaal (EGY) refuses to shake Sagi Muki's (ISR) hand after losing in the semi final of the #JudoWorlds #JudoWorlds2019 pic.twitter.com/YmXVnmYNDb
— Jelle (@Archidux) August 28, 2019
US warns businesses against taking part in Damascus fair
The United States is warning businesses against participating in an annual trade fare this week in the Syrian capital, Damascus.
The US Embassy in Syria, which closed the mission early on in the country’s eight-year civil war, posted a statement on Twitter ahead of the exhibition, which is expected to open later today.
The statement says anyone doing business with President Bashar Assad’s government will expose themselves to the possibility of US sanctions.
It says it’s “unacceptable and inappropriate” for businesses and individuals to participate, particularly at a time when Assad’s government, aided by allies Russia and Iran, is “attacking innocent civilians.”
The Damascus International Fairgrounds near the Damascus airport is hosting the fair. It used to be a high-profile event before the war started in 2011, attracting major investors.
— AP
Johnson to suspend UK parliament until October 14
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces the suspension of parliament will be extended until October 14 — just two weeks before the UK is set to leave the EU — enraging anti-Brexit MPs.
MPs will return to London later than in recent years, giving pro-EU lawmakers less time than expected to thwart Johnson’s Brexit plans before Britain is due to leave the European Union on October 31.
“We’re going to do it on October 14,” Johnson tells reporters.
He is due to attend one last European Union summit three days later.
“There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial October 17 summit, ample time in parliament for MPs to debate,” Johnson says.
— AFP
Feiglin says inching closer to deal for Zehut to drop out of September elections
Moshe Feiglin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are inching closer to a deal that would see the libertarian party leader drop out of next month’s elections in exchange for a cabinet post in the next government.
Feiglin tells Army Radio that he recently “met with Netanyahu to discuss the cancellation of cannabis reform. If we reach agreements, I will withdraw my candidacy and receive a position in government.”
“We’re talking about saving lives here,” Feiglin says. “There is progress in the direction of an agreement.”
Likud has reportedly been pressuring Zehut to drop out of the election in order to prevent right-wing votes from being “wasted,” as it is expected to fall short of the electoral threshold for entering the Knesset.
comments