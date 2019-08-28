Liberman claims Likud ‘praying’ Netanyahu ousted after September elections

The cellphones of Blue and White chief Benny Gantz and his top aides were reportedly compromised by Russian hackers earlier this year in what a private intelligence firm called an “unprecedented” breach.

The CGI Group, an Israeli company specializing in business intelligence, found that Gantz and other senior campaign staff were targeted in a “powerful and unprecedented attack by Russian hackers, the kind we have never seen before,” according to a Channel 12 report.

CGI was hired by Gantz to investigate who was responsible for leaks from the party.

CGI said in its report that Blue and White was not targeted due to poor security protocols, and that Gantz and his aides were not guilty of leaving sensitive data vulnerable to hackers.

Ahead of the previous elections, reports said Gantz’s phone had been hacked, in an incident blamed on Iran.

CGI also identified a mole from the Yesh Atid party who leaked audio recordings of Gantz to the press in the run-up to the April election. CGI determined the leaker did not reveal any information that was seriously damaging to the party.