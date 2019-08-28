Iran says delegation to visit France as nuclear talks progress

Iran is sending a delegation to France next week after progress was made in talks to defuse tensions since the US withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal, a senior official said Wednesday.

Tehran and Washington have been locked in a bitter standoff since last year when US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the deal that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its atomic program.

At the height of the crisis in June, Iran shot down a US drone in the Gulf and Trump approved a retaliatory strike against the Islamic republic before cancelling it at the last minute.

“A delegation is going to France next week and they will negotiate… issues,” says Mahmoud Vaezi, the chief of staff of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.

“These negotiations have made relatively good progress since last week,” Vaezi was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

The newly announced visit comes after Iran’s top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to France on Sunday for the second time in a matter of days.

— AFP