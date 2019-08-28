Queen agrees to suspend UK Parliament ahead of Brexit

Queen Elizabeth II has approved the UK government’s request to suspend Parliament amid a growing crisis over Brexit.

The move was not unexpected, as the monarch has steadfastly refused to get involved in politics throughout her long reign.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the queen earlier to request an end to the current Parliament session in September.

Opposition lawmakers contend that he wants to limit the ability of lawmakers to come up with legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.

The queen is the head of state and is politically neutral. She acts on the advice of her government in political matters.

— AP