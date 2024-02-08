In covert meet with PA, Israel promises relief for West Bank economy ahead of Ramadan

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Projectiles fired from Lebanon hit Kiryat Shmona; no reports of casualties
A number of projectiles fired from Lebanon hit the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, local authorities say.
No sirens sounded in the city, indicting the projectiles may have been anti-tank missiles and not rockets.
There is no immediate information on damage or casualties in the attack.
Report: Eisenkot says PM won’t make decisions on Gaza, so 60% of aid ends up in Hamas’s hands
Minister Gadi Eisenkot, an observer in the war cabinet, reportedly attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a faction meeting of his National Unity party, saying the premier was not making decisions on the future of Gaza, to the benefit of Hamas.
“Netanyahu is not deciding who will replace Hamas and this leads to the fact that about 60% of the aid ends up in the hands of Hamas,” Eisenkot said, according to the Kan public broadcaster.
“When a prime minister takes their time and does not make decisions on the important issues, Hamas restores some of its capabilities, returns to the north of the Gaza Strip, and takes over the humanitarian aid,” he said.
“I keep bringing up the issue of distributing humanitarian aid, but there are no results,” he reportedly told the meeting.
The military establishment has warned political leaders that Hamas has begun reestablishing its capabilities for civil governance in parts of northern and central Gaza where some Israeli forces have been withdrawn.
Security sources have told Kan in the past that the government’s refusal to deliberate “the day after” in Gaza was helping create the space for Hamas to restore civil rule in parts of Gaza. The matter has reportedly been raised during at least one meeting of the security cabinet, but no decisions were made.
European official: Antisemitic, anti-Muslim hate crime have ‘exploded’ in EU since Oct. 7
Antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crime have “exploded” in the EU since the devastating October 7 Hamas onslaught and the subsequent war, a European Commission vice president says.
“Many Jews and Muslims living in Europe are fearing for their own safety,” with firebombs being thrown at synagogues, Jewish shops destroyed and swastikas and anti-Muslim “slurs” painted on mosques and homes, Margaritis Schinas tells the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
Online, anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim messages have “exploded,” he says, including slogans calling for Israel’s destruction and Jews to be killed, and for Muslim migrants “to be killed or expelled, and Muslim women raped.”
“This is simply unacceptable,” Schinas says, calling for EU member countries to get behind national and European efforts to stamp out antsemitism and racism.
He also underscores the role of a new EU law cracking down on illegal online content, the Digital Services Act, and increased funding for fact-checkers to help battle antisemitism in social media posts.
Woman found dead in Ashdod apartment; man living with her arrested
A woman was found dead in an apartment in Ashdod, police say.
According to the statement, a man living with her called emergency services to say that the woman was feeling unwell.
The medical team on the scene pronounced her death.
The woman in her 40s was not publicly named.
The man in his 60s was arrested amid the investigation into her death, police say.
He will appear in court later today for a hearing into his detention.
Blinken ‘discussed the benefits of revitalizing the PA’ during meet with Abbas, US says
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken “discussed the benefits of revitalizing the Palestinian Authority” during his meeting yesterday with PA President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, the State Department says.
Washington has pushed for major PA reforms in order for it to be able to return to governing Gaza.
Blinken also reiterated US support for more humanitarian aid into Gaza, the US readout says, amid panic in UNRWA over the decisions by Washington and over a dozen other countries to suspend funding due to allegations that 12 staffers participated in the October 7 terror onslaught.
The US has said it will send its funding to other aid agencies if need be, but UNRWA officials warn that they are the only organization currently equipped to distribute aid in Gaza.
“Blinken reiterated the United States’ support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state as the best pathway to enduring peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis alike,” the US readout adds.
Blinken to meet Gantz, Eisenkot, Lapid and hostages’ families on 2nd day of Israel visit
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will kick off the second day of his seventh wartime visit to Israel with a 9 a.m. meeting with war cabinet ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot.
An hour later, he will sit down with Opposition chair Yair Lapid, the State Department says.
Biden administration officials have worked to maintain close ties with Gantz and Lapid, as they’ve increasingly buttheads with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the premier’s handling of the war.
At 11:45 a.m., he will hold a meet and greet with US diplomats stationed in Israel.
Blinken said yesterday that he would also be meeting on Thursday with the families of some of the hostages being held in Gaza.
Israel promises some relief to hemorrhaging West Bank economy in covert meet with PA officials
Senior Israeli security officials held a covert meeting with their counterparts from the Palestinian Authority in Tel Aviv on Tuesday to discuss efforts to calm tensions in the West Bank ahead of Ramadan, which begins next month, an Israeli official and a senior diplomat familiar with the matter tell The Times of Israel.
Attending the sit-down were National Security Council chairman Tzachi Hanegbi, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and COGAT head Ghassan Alian on the Israeli side and intel chief Majed Faraj and Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh on the PA side.
The sides discussed measures that Israel can take to help address Ramallah’s ongoing economic crisis, intensified by Jerusalem’s withholding of hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenues; its ban on the return of roughly 150,000 West Bank Palestinian workers to jobs in Israel and the settlements since the October 7 terror onslaught; its wartime ban on Israeli Arabs entering Palestinian cities where many of them shop; and the installation of numerous additional checkpoints throughout the West Bank, which further limit movement and economic activity.
The Israeli officials told their PA counterparts that they would take a number of steps to address the situation, including reducing the number of checkpoints, reducing the number of arrest raids, allowing a subset of several thousand workers above the age of 45 to return to their jobs in Israel and reopening several Palestinian cities to Arab Israelis, the two sources told The Times of Israel.
The sources said the Israeli security officials expressed optimism that the pledged measures would be approved by the government, though they are likely to face pushback from its majority hardline members who have long equated the PA to the Hamas terror group.
As for the still unresolved tax revenue issue, the senior diplomat said the Israeli security officials indicated that Jerusalem would be willing to offer more flexibility on the issue.
Israel has been withholding NIS 275 million ($75 million) in tax revenues that it collects on Ramallah’s behalf. The figure amounts to the sum that the PA typically uses to pay services and employees in Gaza. The Israeli cabinet voted in November to withhold the Gaza portion from the monthly transfer on the grounds that the funds could be funneled to PA-rival Hamas.
The PA subsequently held talks with the United Arab Emirates and Norway about Abu Dhabi or Oslo offering Ramallah a monthly loan to compensate for the withheld funds, the diplomat told The Times of Israel last month.
However, Israel blocked the PA from advancing with the loan, threatening to withhold the entirety of the tax revenues, which make up the vast majority of the PA’s budget, the diplomat says.
While the Gaza portion of revenues typically makes up $75 million or 25 percent of the monthly transfer, those figures have been far lower since the outbreak of the war, given how the enclave’s economy has grounded to a halt.
The Israeli officials at the Tel Aviv meeting indicated that Jerusalem would be willing to lower the amount of the Gaza revenues it would withhold each month to be proportional to the current economic situation, the diplomat says.
While the PA would still be barred from using the tax revenues to pay for services in Gaza. Israel approved a framework last month under which the Gaza portion will be sent to Norway, which will hold onto the funds until far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich authorizes their funneling to the PA. Oslo hasn’t formally accepted the proposal.
In order to pay for Gaza services and employees in the meantime, the PA will use the smaller amount of tax revenues it collects independently in the West Bank, the diplomat says.
The US has blasted Israel’s withholding of the funds, effectively accusing Jerusalem of theft and highlighting that they belong to Ramallah.
However, it backed the framework adopted by the cabinet last month and urged the PA to accept it, even though Ramallah warned that it gave too much authority to Smotrich, who has called for dissolving the PA entirely.
Hillary Clinton: Netanyahu ‘has to go, is not a trustworthy leader’
Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton lays into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war and calls for his ouster.
“Netanyahu should go. He is not a trustworthy leader. It was on his watch that the attack happened. He needs to go, and if he’s an obstacle to a ceasefire, if he’s an obstacle to exploring what’s to be done the day after, he absolutely needs to go,” Clinton tells MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight.”
Asked about US President Joe Biden’s relationship with Netanyahu, the former Democratic presidential candidate and first lady says, “I think Biden has done everything that he could do to number one, respond to the legitimate concerns of the Israeli people following October 7, to ally himself with Israel in the face of a terrorist attack from a terrorist organization.”
“But I think it’s also clear that Biden is doing everything he can to influence Netanyahu.”
Clinton is also pressed on pro-Palestinian protests that have taken over many college campuses in the US, including Columbia University in New York City where she teaches.
“There’s a role for protest, and I think there should be rules set, guardrails set. You have to get a permit to have an event or a march here in New York. I’m not saying it’s easy because it’s not. People who violate the rules have to be held accountable. You can’t have a responsible debate about whatever your point of view is if you’re screaming at each other.”
Clinton defends Israel’s conduct in the war, noting that Hamas started it and that Israel has a right to defend itself within the laws of war.
“Look what Russia has done to Ukraine, destroying hospitals, schools, leveling whole cities, kidnapping children. It’s horrible. When you’re the aggressor, as Hamas was on October 7, or as Russia was in February of 2022, what do you do with an aggressor? You have to stop them,” she says.
“It’s fair to say Hamas cares nothing about the civilians who are being murdered or killed both by Hamas still in Gaza or through military operations by Israel. The Hamas leaders could not be clearer. Hamas is not doing anything to protect Palestinians,” Clinton adds.
Asked about Israel expanding its military operation into the southern Gaza city of Rafah where many Palestinians have fled, Clinton says, “That is horrible.
“We wish there was a ceasefire. If Hamas would agree to a ceasefire, there would be a ceasefire,” she says.
Hamas has, in fact, called for a ceasefire, but is refusing to unconditionally release the remaining 136 hostages or surrender and disarm, as Israel and the US are urging.
33 pro-Palestinians arrested in Chicago for blocking street outside company that sells to Israeli firms
NILES, Ill. (AP) — Police in suburban Chicago arrested 33 people Wednesday after they blocked streets for more than six hours outside a company protesters say has a role in the deaths of thousands of civilians in Gaza.
Seven men and 26 women were charged with misdemeanor unlawful assembly following the protest outside Woodward MPC, the Niles Police Department said in a news release. The company’s website says it makes products for the aerospace and industrial markets.
The protesters called on Woodward to cease sales to Israeli security firms.
The 33 protesters were released after being booked, police said, and there were no injuries.
About 100 people participated in the protest, WBBM-TV reported.
A call to Woodward MPC for comment was met with a receptionist saying “We have no comment” before she hung up.
Many of the far-left protesters covered their faces with COVID masks, even though they were outside in an apparent attempt to hide their identities.
Putin says Russia leveraging ties with Hamas political leaders to try and free hostages
President Vladimir Putin told leaders of Russia’s Jewish community that Moscow had achieved “specific results” in diplomatic efforts to free hostages taken captive by Hamas, Russian news agencies reports.
The agency says Putin made the comments at a meeting with Russia’s chief rabbi, Berl Lazar, and the head of the Federation of Jewish Communities, Alexander Boroda. Putin said Russia had made use of its contacts with the political wing of Hamas.
“You know, since the situation became more tense in the Middle East, Russia has been doing everything to help people who became hostages,” Putin is quoted as saying.
“As is known, our foreign ministry worked through the political wing of Hamas and, on the whole, there have been specific results.”
Putin does not elaborate, according to the reported comments, but indeed one of the hostages released in November — dual Russian-Israeli national Roni Krivoi — was framed as a gesture by the terror group to Putin.
Moscow’s efforts, though directed at helping Russian nationals, also sought to help others, the president said.
“They include elderly people and their family members who survived the Holocaust,” he is quoted as saying.
“But I know, I understand, that it is vital to carry on with these efforts. And that is what we are doing.”
Russia, which has drawn closer to Israel’s arch-rival Iran since the outbreak of the nearly two-year-old Ukraine conflict, has restated its support for Palestinian statehood and criticized Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip.
Moscow also has said the violence in the Middle East is a reflection of US policy failures in the region.
Putin’s reference to Holocaust survivors comes a day after Russia’s foreign ministry told the Israeli ambassador, Simona Halperin, of its “negative reaction” to her criticisms of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian policy.
Authorities criticized her “unacceptable comments” in an interview with Russian newspaper Kommersant in which she said Lavrov had played down the importance of the Holocaust and that Russia was too friendly with Hamas.
