After shock ouster, Livni derides Gabbay for ‘me, me, me’ political approach

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Labor MKs split over Gabbay announcement on Livni
Not all Labor lawmakers are pleased with Avi Gabbay’s decision to cut Livni off.
MK Eitan Cabel has complained about the move, telling fellow party members that Gabbay should have consulted with them first, according to the Kan broadcaster.
Others, like MK Shelly Yachimovich, hail the shock announcement as “brave.”
“Avi Gabbay’s step was dramatic, brave, and displays leadership,” says Yachimovich on Twitter. “We can’t deny the facts: Even though Livni is a worthy person, the agreement between her and Gabbay didn’t work. The opposite. It weakened us, particularly since it was clear that she didn’t accept his leadership.”
Livni concedes ouster was a shock, slams Gabbay’s ‘me, me, me’ speech
Acknowledging her surprise ousting, Tzipi Livni tells reporters she received no forewarning.
“Last week I said that our priorities must be the state, the party, and then myself,” says Livni. “What you heard today [Gabbay’s speech] is what I heard throughout this entire period: Me, me, me.”
“My partnership with [Isaac] Herzog brought 24 seats to the party,” she says, referring to the 2015 elections. “Gabbay was right on one thing — there was no partnership between us. He doesn’t want a partnership. The way he ended things today proves that.”
After dropping Livni, Gabbay said seeking alliance with Gantz
After abruptly ending his alliance with Tzipi Livni, Labor party chairman Avi Gabbay is courting Benny Gantz, a former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff, according to Hebrew media reports.
Sources close to Gabbay say the dramatic announcement was aimed at Gantz — who recently launched a center-left political party — to signal his interest in joining forces to create a center-left bloc.
comments