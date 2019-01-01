US Strategic Command sorry for New Year’s tweet about dropping bomb

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Netanyahu lands in Brasilia for Bolsonaro inauguration, Pompeo meeting
Prime Minister Netanyahu and his delegation land in Brasilia ahead of the presidential inauguration later today of Jair Bolsonaro.
In the Brazilian capital, Netanyahu will also conduct a one-on-one meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which will likely focus on the planned withdrawal of US troops from Syria.
Bolsonaro’s inauguration is attended by 12 foreign leaders, according to local press reports, including Evo Morales of Bolivia, Viktor Orban of Hungary, Tabare Vazquez of Uruguay and Netanyahu.
After the various events connected to the inauguration, Netanyahu will also meet the president of Chile, Sebastian Piñera.
— Raphael Ahren
German police: 4 injured in car-ramming attack directed at migrants
German police say at least four people have been injured after a man intentionally drove into a crowd of people in western Germany in what appears to have been an attack directed at foreigners.
Muenster police say the 50-year-old driver of a Mercedes drove into a crowd in the center of Bottrop shortly after midnight Tuesday. Two other attempts by the driver to drive into other people failed.
Police say those hit by the car included Syrian and Afghan citizens, and some are seriously injured. The driver fled toward the nearby city of Essen before being stopped and arrested by police.
Authorities say the driver made anti-foreigner comments during his arrest and the attack is presumed to have been premeditated. Police said there are indications the suspect suffered from mental illness.
— AP
Knesset green-lights watered-down anti-porn bill in first reading
The Knesset approves the first reading of a bill that could facilitate the blocking of pornographic content in Israel.
The amended version of the legislation, sponsored by Likud MK Miki Zohar and Jewish Home MK Shuli Moalem-Refaeli, will require internet service providers to ask users to what extent they wish to block pornographic content, if at all,
The earlier version of the bill that was unanimously approved by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation in late October required internet service providers to block pornographic content by default and only lift site filtering at the user’s request.
The bill clears the plenum with 18 lawmakers in favor, 12 opposed.
It requires two more votes to become law.
US Strategic Command sorry for New Year’s tweet about dropping bomb
The US Strategic Command, which oversees America’s nuclear and missile arsenal, boasted in a New Year’s Eve tweet that it’s ready if ever needed “to drop something much, much bigger” than the Times Square ball.
The tweet was accompanied by video of B-2 bombers dropping two 30,000-pound conventional weapons at a test range, according to CNN, which aired the video.
The tweet on Strategic Command’s Twitter account is replaced with an apology: “Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies.”
The first tweet read in part: “#TimesSquare tradition rings in the #NewYear by dropping the big ball…if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger.”
— AP
In all-caps message, Trump sends well-wishes to all, including ‘haters’
In a fully capitalized tweet, US President Donald Trump predicts 2019 will be a great year for “FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.”
He also sends his best to the “haters” and “fake news media.”
HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019
Likud MK Glick: I’m getting married!
Likud lawmaker Yehudah Glick announces he will be remarrying, a year after his wife Yaffa’s death.
He makes the announcement, which is met with cheers and well-wishes, in the Knesset plenum.
His wife-to-be is Hadas Disin, who runs a non-profit aiding widows and orphans, according to the Ynet news site.
Yaffa Glick died on January 1, 2018, six months after suffering a stroke.
Labor MKs split over Gabbay announcement on Livni
Not all Labor lawmakers are pleased with Avi Gabbay’s decision to cut Livni off.
MK Eitan Cabel has complained about the move, telling fellow party members that Gabbay should have consulted with them first, according to the Kan broadcaster.
Others, like MK Shelly Yachimovich, hail the shock announcement as “brave.”
“Avi Gabbay’s step was dramatic, brave, and displays leadership,” says Yachimovich on Twitter. “We can’t deny the facts: Even though Livni is a worthy person, the agreement between her and Gabbay didn’t work. The opposite. It weakened us, particularly since it was clear that she didn’t accept his leadership.”
Livni concedes ouster was a shock, slams Gabbay’s ‘me, me, me’ speech
Acknowledging her surprise ousting, Tzipi Livni tells reporters she received no forewarning.
“Last week I said that our priorities must be the state, the party, and then myself,” says Livni. “What you heard today [Gabbay’s speech] is what I heard throughout this entire period: Me, me, me.”
“My partnership with [Isaac] Herzog brought 24 seats to the party,” she says, referring to the 2015 elections. “Gabbay was right on one thing — there was no partnership between us. He doesn’t want a partnership. The way he ended things today proves that.”
After dropping Livni, Gabbay said seeking alliance with Gantz
After abruptly ending his alliance with Tzipi Livni, Labor party chairman Avi Gabbay is courting Benny Gantz, a former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff, according to Hebrew media reports.
Sources close to Gabbay say the dramatic announcement was aimed at Gantz — who recently launched a center-left political party — to signal his interest in joining forces to create a center-left bloc.
comments