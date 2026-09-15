Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026
IDF finds Hezbollah rocket launcher in south Lebanon buffer zone
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Troops operating in Israel’s south Lebanon buffer zone located a Hezbollah fighting position, including an armed rocket launcher and a tunnel shaft, the military says.
According to the IDF, the launcher, with 32 rockets, had been left behind by Hezbollah before the ceasefire in Lebanon took effect.
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