Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

IDF finds Hezbollah rocket launcher in south Lebanon buffer zone

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:08 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hezbollah rocket launcher found by IDF troops in southern Lebanon, in a handout photo published by the military on September 15, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
A Hezbollah rocket launcher found by IDF troops in southern Lebanon, in a handout photo published by the military on September 15, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

Troops operating in Israel’s south Lebanon buffer zone located a Hezbollah fighting position, including an armed rocket launcher and a tunnel shaft, the military says.

According to the IDF, the launcher, with 32 rockets, had been left behind by Hezbollah before the ceasefire in Lebanon took effect.

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