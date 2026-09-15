Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Iran security chief rejects any talks with US after Trump remarks

By AFP Today, 11:24 am
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Mohsen Rezaei, former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was named on August 9, 2026, as the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, attends a ceremony at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran, on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)
Mohsen Rezaei, former commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was named on August 9, 2026, as the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, attends a ceremony at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran, on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)

Iran’s security chief rejects any talks with the United States after President Donald Trump said he was open to resuming discussions on the Middle East war.

“Don’t get distracted by the US president’s mixed signals — from ‘no negotiations’ to ‘we’re ready to talk,'” the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, posts on X.

“The stakes around oil and the straits have changed. Damage control won’t stop what’s coming. No talks until Iran’s conditions are met. Period!” he added.

Trump on Monday said he was open to holding talks with Iran, after weeks of saying it was too early to make a deal to end the war.

“The failing Nation of Iran wants to make a deal, quickly and badly. I will determine whether or not the USA. will choose to engage — The concept of which we are open to,” Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Iran has repeatedly listed demands including war reparations and the lifting of sanctions as preconditions for ending the war and its blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

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