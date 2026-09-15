Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026
IDF says Palestinian shot dead near Ramallah tried to grab soldier’s weapon
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
The IDF responds to Palestinian reports that Ziad Jaber, 54, was shot dead by Israeli troops in al-Bireh near Ramallah this morning, telling The Times of Israel that during operational activity, the man “attempted to grab the weapon of one of the soldiers” and was shot.
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