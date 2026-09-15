Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

IDF says Palestinian shot dead near Ramallah tried to grab soldier’s weapon

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 11:28 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

The IDF responds to Palestinian reports that Ziad Jaber, 54, was shot dead by Israeli troops in al-Bireh near Ramallah this morning, telling The Times of Israel that during operational activity, the man “attempted to grab the weapon of one of the soldiers” and was shot.

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